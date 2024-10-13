Neglect Threatens Public Garden’s Historic Status Among India’s Oldest Parks

Hyderabad’s Public Garden, also known as Bagh E Aam, holds a prestigious position as the sixth oldest park in India.

Alongside Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, which ranks seventh, these parks are celebrated landmarks steeped in history. However, the future of Public Garden is at risk due to poor maintenance.

Concerns have been raised regarding the lack of open gym equipment, damaged play areas for children, and the absence of essential amenities such as drinking water and toilets.

Environmental and social activist Mohammed Abid Ali highlights that if this neglect persists, Public Garden may soon lose its status among India’s top ten oldest parks.

This deterioration not only jeopardizes the park’s recreational value but also its historical significance for future generations.

Efforts are needed to restore and preserve this iconic space, ensuring that it remains a vital part of Hyderabad’s heritage and a cherished destination for residents and visitors alike.