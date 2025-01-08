Nepal-Tibet Earthquake: 646 Aftershocks Recorded After 7.1-Magnitude Quake

Lhasa: The Nepal-Tibet border region has experienced 646 aftershocks following a 7.1-magnitude earthquake, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The strongest aftershock recorded so far measured 4.4 in magnitude and struck 18 km from the epicenter, according to Hong Li, head of the regional emergency management department.

Massive Earthquake Leaves 126 Dead, 188 Injured

The devastating earthquake has claimed 126 lives and left 188 people injured. However, telecommunications, roads, and power supply have been restored in the affected areas, authorities stated.

Rescue & Relief Operations Underway

The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) has mobilized extensive relief efforts, sending a second batch of supplies to the quake-hit regions, including:

4,300 essential relief items (cotton tents, quilts, and folding beds)

Over 50 rescue workers with emergency sanitation facilities, catering vehicles, and camper vans

Earthquake Details & Epicenter Location

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) confirmed that the earthquake struck at 6:35 AM (IST) on Tuesday, with its epicenter at latitude 28.86°N and longitude 87.51°E, at a depth of 10 km. The US Geological Survey (USGS) pinpointed the epicenter 93 km northeast of Lobuche, near the Nepal-Tibet border, close to Everest Base Camp and 150 km east of Kathmandu.

Impact on India: Tremors Felt Across Northern States

The earthquake sent strong tremors across northern India, causing panic as residents rushed out of buildings in:

BiharWest Bengal Sikkim Delhi-NCR

Thankfully, no casualties or property damage have been reported in India so far.

Seismic Vulnerability in the Himalayan Region

Nepal, which sits on the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plate boundary, is highly earthquake-prone due to constant seismic activity in the Himalayan region. This latest earthquake has reignited concerns over future seismic risks in the area.

Authorities in Nepal, Tibet, and India remain on high alert, closely monitoring the situation.