Netanyahu Defends Elon Musk Over Controversial Gesture at Trump Inauguration Rally

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly defended billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk amid controversy surrounding a gesture he made at the Donald Trump inauguration rally in January 2017, which critics labeled a Nazi salute.

Netanyahu, a staunch ally of Musk, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, stating that Musk was being “falsely smeared” over the incident. “Elon is a great friend of Israel,” Netanyahu wrote, further emphasizing Musk’s strong stance in support of Israel.

Musk’s Support for Israel

The Israeli Prime Minister highlighted Musk’s unwavering support for Israel’s right to defend itself against threats, particularly from terrorist organizations like Hamas. Netanyahu also noted Musk’s visit to Israel in the wake of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, which was a key moment in reaffirming Musk’s support for the Jewish state.

The tech mogul had come under fire previously for controversial comments endorsing a post that accused Jewish people of “hatred against whites,” a statement for which he later apologized. His social media platform, X, has been criticized for facilitating the spread of anti-Semitic content since Musk’s acquisition in 2022.

Musk’s Inauguration Gesture and Controversy

The controversy surrounding Musk stems from a gesture he made during the January 2017 rally following Trump’s inauguration. In the video footage, Musk is seen raising his arm, which some observers interpreted as a Nazi salute, a symbol historically linked to fascist regimes in Germany and Italy. Musk, however, dismissed the accusations, referring to them as “tired” and part of a “dirty tricks” campaign.

International Support for Musk

Netanyahu wasn’t alone in defending Musk. Javier Milei, Argentina’s libertarian-leaning president, also expressed support for the billionaire, calling him a “dear friend.” Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Milei criticized what he called the vilification of Musk by “wokeism,” suggesting that Musk’s gesture was simply an expression of enthusiasm and gratitude.

Musk’s Continued Support for Israel

Musk has long maintained that he is a strong ally of Israel. His 2023 visit to Israel included a tour of a kibbutz that was attacked by Hamas, alongside Netanyahu. During that visit, Musk also met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who praised Musk for his potential role in combating anti-Semitism worldwide.

In response to Netanyahu’s post, Musk expressed his gratitude by reposting the Prime Minister’s comments on X, saying, “Thank you.”