Netanyahu Warns Yemen’s Houthis Will Pay Heavy Price for Attacking Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a stark warning to Yemen’s Houthi rebels, stating they will “pay a heavy price for their aggression” against Israel. Netanyahu described the Houthis as a proxy of Iran and labeled them a significant threat to Israel and the broader region.

Israeli Airstrikes Target Houthi Positions in Yemen

Netanyahu’s remarks came after Israel’s military carried out airstrikes targeting key infrastructure in Yemen, including the Hezyaz power station in the capital, Sanaa, and the Yemeni ports of Hodeidah and Ras Issa. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) claimed these sites were being used by Houthi forces for military operations.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the airstrikes, stating that “The port of Hodeidah is paralysed, and the Ras Issa port is ablaze,” and added that the strikes sent a clear message to the Houthis: “No one will be immune.” Katz further emphasized Israel’s intent to “hunt down” Houthi leaders, asserting that “Israel’s long arm reaches and will continue to reach anywhere that threatens us—even in Yemen.”

Houthi Missiles and Drones Target Israel

The recent attack marks the fifth major Israeli strike on Yemen since the Houthi began launching attacks on Israel. According to figures released by the Israeli military, Houthi forces have fired around 40 surface-to-surface missiles and 320 drones at Israel since October 2023. Although most of these were intercepted by Israel’s defense systems, the number of missile and drone attacks has continued to escalate.

Houthis’ Solidarity with Palestinians and Escalating Conflict

The Houthis began their attacks on Israel in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, following the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October 2023. In response, Israel launched multiple rounds of airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen.

Additionally, a US-led naval coalition stationed in the region has been conducting regular air raids and strikes on Houthi sites since January 2024, aiming to deter the armed group. The Houthis have since expanded their attacks to include US warships.

This ongoing conflict between Israel and the Houthis, along with the involvement of regional and international powers, is escalating tensions in the Middle East and raising concerns about the broader security situation in the region.