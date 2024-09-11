Netanyahu’s Potential Arrest Warrant: Karim Khan’s Bold Move in ICC Investigation

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accused of war crimes and responsible for the deaths of thousands of Palestinians, may face an arrest warrant this month.

International news sources report that International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan has requested the issuance of arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

In his request, Khan has argued that not only should Netanyahu and Gallant be held accountable, but warrants should also be issued for Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif to ensure that the investigation and judicial process into alleged war crimes are not obstructed.

Khan emphasized the necessity of immediate arrest warrants to prevent ongoing war crimes and to ensure justice is served. Earlier this year in May, Khan announced that the ICC was seeking arrest warrants for the Israeli Prime Minister and Defense Minister.

Israeli media have confirmed that Netanyahu’s arrest warrant could be issued within the month, marking a significant development on the global stage.

This move is seen as a crucial step towards delivering justice for the Palestinian people and increasing the call for action against those committing war crimes.