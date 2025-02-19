Netflix Removes Urvashi Rautela’s Scenes from “Daaku Maharaaj” Amid Controversy

Mumbai: In a surprising move, Netflix has reportedly removed all of Urvashi Rautela‘s scenes from the highly anticipated film Daaku Maharaaj. The streaming giant made this decision just before the Telugu-language action-drama was set to be released on its platform.

What Led to Netflix’s Decision?

According to sources close to the development, the streaming platform made the decision to cut Urvashi Rautela’s scenes right before Daaku Maharaaj was slated for its streaming release.

The unexpected omission has caused an uproar among fans and well-wishers of the actress, who are now expressing their dissatisfaction online. Despite Rautela’s active participation in the film’s promotion, Netflix’s move to remove her scenes has left fans confused.

The Promotional Controversy

The announcement poster for the film, which is set to stream from February 21, 2025, raised eyebrows due to a glaring omission of Urvashi from the key promotional material.

While the poster prominently featured other actors, including Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, and Shraddha Srinath, Urvashi was noticeably absent. This sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with fans humorously questioning the exclusion of the lead actress.

In response to the backlash, Netflix later shared character slides that featured Urvashi Rautela’s photo twice, seemingly to address the earlier oversight.

The Role of Urvashi Rautela in the Film

Directed by Bobby Kolli, Daaku Maharaaj stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in a prominent role, alongside Urvashi Rautela, who played a significant part in the movie. The film also stars Rishi, Chandini Chowdary, Pradeep Rawat, Sachin Khedekar, Shine Tom Chacko, Viswant Duddumpudi, Aadukalam Naren, and Ravi Kishan.

Having debuted globally on January 12, 2025, Daaku Maharaaj coincided with the Sankranti festival. Rautela had played a key role in promoting the film and frequently highlighted its box-office success, with the film earning an impressive Rs. 105 crore.

The Controversial Incident

However, Rautela’s involvement in the film’s promotional activities took a controversial turn when she made headlines for commenting on Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident.

During her remarks, she not only condemned the attack but also displayed luxury gifts, including a diamond-studded watch. This move was widely criticized, as many perceived it as tone-deaf given the seriousness of the incident.

While Rautela’s promotion of the film was largely focused on its commercial success, her actions regarding the Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident led to widespread public backlash. Many fans questioned her decision to flaunt her wealth amid the tragedy.

The Future of “Daaku Maharaaj” on Netflix

With Daaku Maharaaj set to stream globally on February 21, 2025, Netflix’s decision to remove Urvashi Rautela’s scenes has added a layer of mystery surrounding the film’s release. Fans will now be watching closely to see how the platform handles any future promotional material and whether further controversies arise in connection with the film.

Conclusion

The removal of Urvashi Rautela’s scenes from Daaku Maharaaj has created waves on social media, as fans express confusion and disappointment over Netflix’s decision. While the film’s promotional strategy is being re-evaluated, the actress’ recent controversial comments may have also played a role in her sudden omission from the streaming release.

Daaku Maharaaj is still set to release on Netflix on February 21, 2025, and will likely remain a talking point for the foreseeable future.