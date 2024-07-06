New biweekly express train between Secunderabad and Goa

Hyderabad: The central government has announced good news for travellers from the Telugu states heading to Goa.

A new biweekly express train (17039/17040) will be introduced between Secunderabad and Vasco da Gama (Goa), Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy said in a statement on Saturday.

Previously, a single weekly train with 10 coaches departed from Secunderabad, reaching Guntakal, where it combined with another 10 coaches from Tirupati to form a train to Goa.

Additionally, four coaches going to Goa were connected to a train travelling four days a week between Kacheguda and Yelahanka, who then joined the Shalimar-Goa train at Guntakal.

Kishan Reddy expressed happiness over this decision and introducing much-needed service for the people of the Telugu states.

The biweekly train will depart from Secunderabad on Wednesdays and Fridays, with return journeys from Vasco da Gama on Thursdays and Saturdays.

The train will stop at the following stations: Secunderabad, Kachiguda, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Guntakal, Ballari, Hosapete, Koppal, Gadag, Hubballi, Dharwad, Londa, Castle Rock, Kulem, Sanvordem, Madgaon, and Vasco da Gama.