New Club Triumphs Over FMC B with a 2-0 Victory

In an exciting match, New Club (NC) secured a solid 2-0 win against FMC B. The standout performances came from Vibhas and Murali Krishna, who both showcased exceptional skills on the court.

Vibhas defeated Ashwin from FMC B with impressive scores of 62-28, 58-24, and 54-05. His powerful shots and strategic gameplay were key in dominating the match.

Murali Krishna also shined, taking down Sameer Tharani with scores of 66-15, 62-19, and 58-41. His consistent performance further solidified NC’s lead.

In contrast, Manish Jaiswal from FMC B faced Praveen from NC, winning the first two games with scores of 59-19 and 92-18. However, Jaiswal ultimately conceded the match after his team lost the other two, making it impossible for FMC B to secure a victory.

This victory not only boosts NC’s confidence but also highlights their strong performance in the ongoing competition.