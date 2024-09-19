New Entry Flyover for Yadagirigutta Temple: Telangana to Build 64-Metre Steel Bridge

Hyderabad: In a significant boost to infrastructure near the Yadagirigutta Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Telangana’s Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha has announced the construction of a 64-metre network arch bridge.

Set to serve as an entry flyover, the bridge will be completed within the next three months, providing much-needed relief to devotees visiting the temple.

During a review meeting held at the Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on September 18, the minister revealed that the arch bridge, made from macalloy steel, will be the second largest of its kind in India.

It will ease the pressure on pilgrims who currently rely solely on the existing exit flyover for temple access. This project is being coordinated with multiple departments, including the Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA), roads and buildings, and panchayat raj.

Additionally, Endowments Commissioner Hanumantha Rao, who attended the meeting, shared that the tourism and endowments departments, under the directives of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, are working together to enhance the temple experience for devotees. Plans are underway to develop three temple circuits that will offer VIP darshan, catering to devotees seeking a more personalized visit.

The first temple circuit will include Vemulawada, Kondagattu, Dharmapuri, and Komuravelli; the second will cover Dichpally, Basar, and temples in Kamareddy; while the third circuit will connect Manyamkonda, Srirangapur, Ammapally, and Jogulamba temples.

VIP devotees visiting these circuits will receive enhanced services, including videographer, photographer, and guide facilities. As a special touch, devotees will also be presented with a temple memento and receive a formal felicitation during their visit.