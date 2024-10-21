New Gate and Internal Road Construction Planned at Secretariat Due to Vastu Issues

Hyderabad: The Secretariat has reportedly been affected by Vastu defects, prompting the government to expedite the construction of a new gate along with an internal road. A decision has been made to complete the tender process by Saturday and to commence work immediately.

It is noteworthy that the Congress government had already made several changes to the Secretariat based on Vastu principles. Plans are underway to relocate the Chief Minister’s office from the 8th floor to higher levels.

In line with government orders, arrangements are being made for an additional gate at the eastern perimeter, along with a new internal road measuring 48 feet in width, extending from Northeast Gate-4 to Southeast Gate-2. The Roads and Buildings department has invited tenders for this project, which is estimated to cost around ₹1.73 crore.

Notably, the tender submission deadline is limited to just 24 hours, from 3 PM today to 3 PM Thursday. Technical bids will be opened on the 24th at 4 PM, followed by commercial bids on the 26th at 1 PM. It has been decided to start the work promptly to ensure its swift completion.

Currently, the Secretariat has four gates situated in all four directions. These gates were established during the previous BRS government, following recommendations from Vastu experts. They were designed for specific uses: the Northwest gate for staff and officials, the Northeast gate for visitors, and the East gate as the main entrance for the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and other VIPs.