New Kerala Governor’s Assembly Address Passes Without Incident

Thiruvananthapuram: Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar’s inaugural address as Kerala’s Governor to the 140-member Legislative Assembly (KLA) was smooth and incident-free, contrasting sharply with the tumultuous tenure of his predecessor, Arif Mohammad Khan.

The address, marking the commencement of the 13th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly, was a customary event held on the first day of the calendar year’s session. The session is scheduled to conclude on March 28, with 27 sitting days planned.

Governor Arlekar’s Smooth Debut

Governor Arlekar was welcomed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other dignitaries upon his arrival at the Assembly. Delivering the 88-page speech in under two hours, Arlekar set a strikingly different tone compared to Khan’s contentious term.

Predecessor’s Contentious Tenure

Arif Mohammad Khan’s tenure as Kerala’s Governor was marked by frequent conflicts with CM Vijayan and his cabinet.

2024 Final Address: Khan stirred controversy by reading only the first and last paragraphs of his speech before abruptly leaving the Assembly.

Disagreements arose when Khan refused to sign the Governor's address following a dispute involving senior IAS official K.R. Jyothilal. The issue began when Jyothilal appointed a senior journalist to the Governor's office, prompting Khan to demand his removal. Although the official was temporarily removed, Vijayan reinstated him months later, underscoring his resolve.

Frequent public spats characterized Khan’s tenure, culminating in a notable snub during his departure when neither CM Vijayan nor his ministers attended his farewell.

A Fresh Start

In stark contrast, Governor Arlekar’s arrival hinted at a reset in governance dynamics. Recently, CM Vijayan interrupted a media briefing to head to the airport to welcome the new Governor — a gesture that raised eyebrows and signaled a fresh chapter in state relations.