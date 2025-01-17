South India

New Kerala Governor’s Assembly Address Passes Without Incident

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's inaugural address as Kerala's Governor to the 140-member Legislative Assembly (KLA) was smooth and incident-free, contrasting sharply with the tumultuous tenure of his predecessor, Arif Mohammad Khan.

Fouzia Farhana17 January 2025 - 14:37
New Kerala Governor's Assembly Address Passes Without Incident
New Kerala Governor's Assembly Address Passes Without Incident

Thiruvananthapuram: Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar’s inaugural address as Kerala’s Governor to the 140-member Legislative Assembly (KLA) was smooth and incident-free, contrasting sharply with the tumultuous tenure of his predecessor, Arif Mohammad Khan.

The address, marking the commencement of the 13th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly, was a customary event held on the first day of the calendar year’s session. The session is scheduled to conclude on March 28, with 27 sitting days planned.

Governor Arlekar’s Smooth Debut

Governor Arlekar was welcomed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other dignitaries upon his arrival at the Assembly. Delivering the 88-page speech in under two hours, Arlekar set a strikingly different tone compared to Khan’s contentious term.

Predecessor’s Contentious Tenure

KERALA GOVERNER New Kerala Governor's Assembly Address Passes Without Incident

Arif Mohammad Khan’s tenure as Kerala’s Governor was marked by frequent conflicts with CM Vijayan and his cabinet.

Also Read: ISRO Successfully Docks Satellites as Part of SpaDeX Mission

  • 2024 Final Address: Khan stirred controversy by reading only the first and last paragraphs of his speech before abruptly leaving the Assembly.
  • 2022 IAS Official Dispute: Disagreements arose when Khan refused to sign the Governor’s address following a dispute involving senior IAS official K.R. Jyothilal. The issue began when Jyothilal appointed a senior journalist to the Governor’s office, prompting Khan to demand his removal. Although the official was temporarily removed, Vijayan reinstated him months later, underscoring his resolve.

Frequent public spats characterized Khan’s tenure, culminating in a notable snub during his departure when neither CM Vijayan nor his ministers attended his farewell.

A Fresh Start

5 3 New Kerala Governor's Assembly Address Passes Without Incident

In stark contrast, Governor Arlekar’s arrival hinted at a reset in governance dynamics. Recently, CM Vijayan interrupted a media briefing to head to the airport to welcome the new Governor — a gesture that raised eyebrows and signaled a fresh chapter in state relations.

Source
IANS
Tags
Fouzia Farhana17 January 2025 - 14:37

Related Articles

Southern Zonal Council Meeting in Chennai: Hera Are the Details of Addressed

Southern Zonal Council Meeting in Chennai: Hera Are the Details of Addressed

16 January 2025 - 10:23
Heavy Rain Alert for Nine Tamil Nadu Districts: Detailed Weather Update

Heavy Rain Alert for Nine Tamil Nadu Districts: Detailed Weather Update

16 January 2025 - 08:53
Heavy Rainfall Forecast for Tamil Nadu’s Six Districts

Heavy Rainfall Forecast for Tamil Nadu’s Six Districts

15 January 2025 - 10:51
Actress Harassment Case: Jeweler Boby Chemmanur Remains in Jail Despite Bail

Actress Harassment Case: Jeweler Boby Chemmanur Remains in Jail Despite Bail

15 January 2025 - 09:46
Back to top button