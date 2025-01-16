ISRO Successfully Docks Satellites as Part of SpaDeX Mission

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a significant milestone on Thursday by successfully docking satellites as part of its Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX).

ISRO announced that post-docking, the control of two satellites as a single object was successfully established.

India Joins Elite Group of Spacefaring Nations

With this success, India becomes the fourth country, after the United States, Russia, and China, to achieve the feat of satellite docking. ISRO celebrated this achievement, stating, “India docked its name in space history! Good morning, India, ISRO’s SpaDeX mission accomplishes historic docking success.”

Prime Minister Modi and Leaders Celebrate the Achievement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO and the entire space community for the successful demonstration of satellite docking. In a post on ‘X,’ he said, “Congratulations to our scientists at @isro and the entire space fraternity for the successful demonstration of space docking of satellites. It is a significant stepping stone for India’s ambitious space missions in the years to come.”

Successful Control and Future Plans

Post-docking, ISRO confirmed that the control of the two satellites as a single object was achieved successfully. The space agency also mentioned that undocking and power transfer checks would follow in the coming days.

Support from Indian Leaders and Ministers

Union Minister of State for Science, Technology, and Space, Jitendra Singh, also congratulated ISRO in a post on ‘X,’ praising the indigenous “Bharatiya Docking System.” He said that this success would pave the way for future ambitious missions like the Bharatiya Antariksha Station, Chandrayaan-4, and Gaganyaan.

ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan also congratulated the team for their efforts in making the mission successful. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his greetings, acknowledging the achievement as a pivotal step for the future of India’s space programme.

Earlier Trial and Mission Details

Before the successful docking, ISRO had conducted a trial attempt on January 12, where the two spacecraft were brought to within three meters of each other and then safely moved back to a safe distance.

Also Read: Blue Origin Launches New Glenn Rocket, Fails to Land Booster

The SpaDeX mission was successfully launched on December 30, 2024, with the PSLV C60 rocket carrying two small satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), along with 24 payloads. The two small spacecraft, weighing about 220 kg each, were placed into a 475-km circular orbit.

Importance of SpaDeX Mission for Future Space Ventures

ISRO describes the SpaDeX mission as a cost-effective technology demonstrator, critical for future missions like the Bharatiya Antariksha Station and the planned moon landing with an astronaut. The ability to perform in-space docking is essential for missions that require multiple rocket launches to meet common objectives.