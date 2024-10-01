New Mother Crosses Dangerous Stream, AP Tribal Welfare Minister Responds

AP Tribal Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani has responded to the incident in Sundarikonda, Addatigala Mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, where a mother was carried across a dangerous stream to get medical treatment for her newborn.

Family members carried the woman across the overflowing stream to reach the hospital for her child’s treatment. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

In response, Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani sanctioned a ropeway bridge with an estimated cost of ₹70 lakh to cross the Pedderu stream. She assured that work on the project would commence as soon as the rains subside.