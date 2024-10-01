Andhra PradeshSocial Media

New Mother Crosses Dangerous Stream, AP Tribal Welfare Minister Responds

Family members carried the woman across the overflowing stream to reach the hospital for her child's treatment. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

1 October 2024
AP Tribal Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani has responded to the incident in Sundarikonda, Addatigala Mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, where a mother was carried across a dangerous stream to get medical treatment for her newborn.

In response, Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani sanctioned a ropeway bridge with an estimated cost of ₹70 lakh to cross the Pedderu stream. She assured that work on the project would commence as soon as the rains subside.

