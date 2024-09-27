New Mother Crosses Dangerous Stream to Reach Hospital for Treatment

Andhra Pradesh

A recent incident in Sundarikonda, located in the Addatigala Mandal, has drawn significant attention on social media. A new mother, in urgent need of medical assistance for her newborn, was carried across a dangerously flowing stream by her relatives to reach a hospital.

Alluri Sitarama Raju District: A recent incident in Sundarikonda, located in the Addatigala Mandal, has drawn significant attention on social media. A new mother, in urgent need of medical assistance for her newborn, was carried across a dangerously flowing stream by her relatives to reach a hospital.

The video of this daring crossing has gone viral, highlighting the lengths to which families will go to ensure their loved ones receive necessary treatment.

The situation raises concerns about the accessibility of healthcare facilities in remote areas, especially during adverse weather conditions.

Local authorities are urged to take action to improve infrastructure and ensure safe passage for residents in similar circumstances.

