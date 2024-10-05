New R.O.R Act to Serve as a Model for the Entire Country

Nizamabad: State Revenue, Information, and Housing Minister Pongileti Srinivas Reddy, alongside R&B Minister Komat Reddy Venkata Reddy and Forests and Revenue Minister Konda Sreekha, conducted a review of government programs and welfare schemes in Nizamabad district. The meeting was also attended by Government Advisor Mohammad Ali Shabeer, Vem Narender Reddy, Budhan MLA P. Sudarshan Reddy, Urban MLA Dhanpal Surya Narayana, and other officials.

Upon arrival at the Nizamabad Modern Collectorate Office via a special helicopter, Collector Rajiv Gandhi welcomed the ministers with a bouquet at the helipad. During the meeting held in the Collectorate’s conference hall, the Collector brought up various issues, including the resolution of Dharani applications, the progress of double-bedroom housing construction, Land Regularization Schemes (LRS), and performance in education and health sectors, along with the survey of multi-purpose family digital cards in Nizamabad district.

Minister Pongileti inquired about the details and instructed officials accordingly. He praised the district administration’s special initiative for addressing Dharani applications but urged that similar efforts be made for the prompt resolution of LRS applications. He emphasized that beneficiaries for completed double-bedroom houses should be selected under the supervision of the District In-Charge Minister to provide these homes as gifts for the upcoming Dussehra festival. Guidelines for selecting beneficiaries will be issued soon.

The minister highlighted the need for urgent action to ensure essential facilities like water supply, electricity, and sanitation, with allocated funds for these projects. He set a deadline of two to three months for the completion of unfinished double-bedroom houses currently under construction.

Pongileti criticized the previous government’s Dharani portal, stating it caused significant hardships for farmers. He noted that under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s leadership, the government has engaged with citizens to address Dharani issues and has developed a comprehensive new R.O.R Act based on input from intellectuals and experts. He asserted that the new R.O.R Act, set to be implemented by the end of this month, will serve as a model for the entire country, assisting other states as well.

With a focus on enhancing education and healthcare services, the minister mentioned that the government is working through the State Public Service Commission to fill vacant doctor positions in hospitals and hire contract-based doctors in the interim to improve healthcare services.

Since taking office, the government has allocated ₹637 crores for Adarsha School Committees. Minister Pongileti also ordered measures to prevent encroachment on government lands, stating that such lands should be reclaimed and fenced off.

Additionally, the government is conducting a pilot survey for issuing family digital cards to provide unique identification for every family and individual in the state. Starting next January, excellent rice will be distributed through ration shops, along with Indiramma houses, free electricity, cooking gas, and Rajiv Aarogyasri benefits. The family digital card is expected to become a standard identification in the future.

The minister assured that any challenges encountered during the pilot project at the grassroots level would be addressed, and digital cards created with the latest technology would be made available to all citizens. He encouraged opposition parties to contribute valuable suggestions to enhance welfare for poor and marginalized communities.

The review meeting was attended by various officials, including State Mineral Development Corporation Chairman Eravaturi Anil, State Urdu Academy Chairman Tahir bin Hamdan, IDCMS Chairman Tarachand, and others.