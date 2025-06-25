New Rules at the Secretariat: ‘No Entry’ for Visitors During CM’s Visit

Hyderabad: The Telangana Secretariat witnessed a wave of criticism on Tuesday as several visitors were reportedly denied entry during Chief Minister Revanth Reddy‘s visit. The incident has raised questions about whether new entry restrictions were officially enforced by the CMO or were independently implemented by the Special Protection Force (SPF).

Visitors Turned Away During CM’s Presence

CM Revanth Reddy arrived at the Secretariat on Tuesday afternoon, and shortly after, visitors who had valid passes under the Visitor Hours system were stopped at the gate.

“The Chief Minister is inside. No one is allowed entry today,” some security personnel were heard saying, according to complaints.

This move led to visible frustration among people who had come to the Secretariat for various official and administrative purposes, only to be sent back without clarification.

Questions Raised Over Authority of the Ban

The sudden enforcement of visitor restrictions led to speculation over who was behind the order. Was it a directive from the Chief Minister’s Office, or an overreach by the SPF personnel supervising security?

No official clarification had been provided at the time of writing, further fueling confusion and criticism.

Visitor Hours Were Reintroduced by Congress Government

Ironically, one of the Congress party’s post-election promises was to restore public accessibility to the Secretariat, which had been limited under the previous regime.

After coming into power, the new government introduced fixed Visitor Hours from 3 PM to 5 PM every day, allowing citizens to interact with officials and address grievances. However, the decision to block entry on the day of the CM’s visit contradicted this open-access approach, drawing criticism from opposition leaders and the public alike.

Public Outcry Over Accessibility and Transparency

Social media platforms and local news channels began circulating reports and images of people being denied access despite having valid passes, sparking a broader conversation around transparency, accountability, and public engagement in the newly formed Congress-led administration.

Many are demanding an official explanation regarding whether such restrictions will become the norm every time the CM is in the Secretariat, and whether the Visitor Hours policy remains in force.