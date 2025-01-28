New Sexual Harassment Case Filed Against Sasidharan, Kerala Police to Seek Extradition from US

Kochi: Award-winning Malayalam film director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has been booked in a new sexual harassment case filed by the same actress who previously accused him.

Despite being out on bail for a similar case, Sasidharan now faces fresh charges after the woman accused him of harassing her over social media.

Fresh Accusations and Extradition Efforts

Sasidharan, who is currently in the United States, has been accused of continuing to harass the actress through social media platforms. In response, the Kochi police have initiated steps to extradite the director from the US. As part of the process, they have reached out to the Indian Embassy in the US for assistance.

Previous Arrest and Bail

This new case follows a previous incident in 2022 when Sasidharan was arrested in the Kerala state capital. He was accused by the same actress of stalking and threatening her for some time. Sasidharan was apprehended by plainclothes police officers while he was visiting a temple near his hometown of Parassala.

During his arrest, he went live on Facebook, claiming that he was being “kidnapped” and that his life was in danger. Sasidharan also expressed a lack of faith in the state’s legal system and mentioned that he was living with his sister in Tamil Nadu at the time.

Following his arrest, Sasidharan was granted bail, but the new case has brought further attention to his alleged behavior.

Sasidharan’s Film Career and Acclaim

Sasidharan, 47, began his film career in 2000 and made his first short film the following year using crowdfunding. His feature debut, Oraalppokkam (2014), won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Director. His 2020 film, Kayyattam, starring Manju Warrier, was shot on an iPhone in the Himalayas and received critical acclaim.

Ongoing Legal Troubles

Despite his accolades in the film industry, Sasidharan now faces serious legal challenges as police work to extradite him from the US to face charges in Kerala. The latest developments have added fuel to an already contentious legal battle.