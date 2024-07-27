New Telemedicine Service Bridges Gap Between Indian Patients and Expert American Doctors

Hyderabad: Over a million Indians travel abroad for medical treatment each year, seeking solutions for complex conditions, rare diseases, and perceived superior care in the United States.

The costs associated with these trips, including treatment, travel, and logistics, are substantial. Many Indian patients also desire second opinions from American doctors to confirm the appropriateness of their ongoing treatments in India.

Recognizing this need, My American Doctor LLC has launched a unique telemedicine service to connect Indian patients with over 50 specialist and super-specialist American doctors. Founded by a group of doctors of Indian origin in the United States, this service aims to provide cost-effective, expert medical consultations without the need for international travel.

Indian healthcare has significantly improved and is now on par with global standards. However, there remains a need for reassurance and occasional advice from international experts. Telemedicine has emerged as a solution, but connecting with American doctors involves challenges such as identifying the right doctor, arranging teleconsultations, and managing costs.

My American Doctor LLC addresses these issues by offering a streamlined, tech-enabled platform. Patients can use their smartphones, tablets, or computers to access services at www.myamericandoctor.com. The platform allows patients to select doctors, schedule appointments, upload medical records, make payments, and receive consultations online. The teleconsultation fee is set at $149, with follow-up consultations priced at $74.50, significantly lower than other available options.

The service was officially launched today in Hyderabad and is now available to patients across India. Key figures from My American Doctor LLC attended the launch, including:

Dr. Raj Narla – CEO

– CEO Dr. Rajan Garg – Board Member

– Board Member Dr. Daniel Friedmann – Member

– Member Dr. Yogi Gundamraj – Member

Dr. Raj Narla, CEO of My American Doctor LLC, stated, “Our collective vision is to support Indian patients by providing access to expert American doctors. This initiative is not commercial; it aims to create a sustainable, patient-friendly service that bridges the gap between Indian patients and American experts cost-effectively.”

About My American Doctor LLC Based in Quincy, IL, My American Doctor LLC was founded by American-trained physicians to provide expert medical consultations globally. The company leverages technology to offer secure, accessible telemedicine services. Its panel comprises over 50 American Board Certified Physicians from more than 30 specialties, including experts from institutions like Mayo Clinic, Harvard Medical School, Columbia University, Emory University, and Baylor College of Medicine. The company’s mission is to make world-class care accessible to all, offering services at a fraction of typical costs.

Key Leadership:

Dr. Rajender Narla, MD – Co-founder & CEO

– Co-founder & CEO Dr. Deepak Thomas, MD – Co-founder & Chief Medical Officer

– Co-founder & Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hrishikesh G, MD – COO

– COO Dr. Suresh Reddy, MD – Chief Technology Officer

For more information, visit www.myamericandoctor.com.