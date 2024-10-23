Muslim World
New Traffic Violations Law in Dubai: Expats Face Stricter Rules and Fines
After reviewing Decree No. 29 of 2015 and its amendments, the Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief has introduced the following regulations:
Dubai: Dubai Police has introduced stricter traffic regulations, aiming to reduce accidents and increase penalties for violations. According to a report by Gulf News, the Dubai Police has announced new rules for impounding vehicles based on the severity of traffic violations. These amendments are designed to enforce fines, lower accidents, and promote safe driving practices.
- Stopping a vehicle abruptly on the road in a way that endangers life, property, or traffic safety will result in the vehicle being impounded for 30 days.
- Failure to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead will lead to a 30-day vehicle impoundment.
- Entering the road without ensuring it is clear will result in a 14-day vehicle seizure.
- Driving while distracted by using a phone or other devices will lead to the vehicle being impounded for 30 days.
- Reversing a vehicle in a manner that endangers life, property, or traffic safety will result in a 14-day impoundment.
- Failure to comply with mandatory lane discipline will lead to the vehicle being seized for 14 days.
- Stopping in the middle of the road without justification will result in a 14-day impoundment.
- Dangerous overtaking will result in a 14-day vehicle impoundment.
- Failure to have essential safety equipment in the vehicle will lead to a 14-day impoundment.
- Heavy vehicles violating mandatory lane discipline will be seized for 30 days.
- Using the road shoulder or parking in non-emergency situations to overtake other vehicles will result in a 14-day vehicle impoundment.
- Driving without a license plate