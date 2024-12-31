New Year Calendar 2025 Released at Telangana Family Counseling Office, Tolichowki, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The New Year Calendar 2025 was officially released on Tuesday at the Telangana Family Counseling Office (TFCO), Tolichowki, Hyderabad. The event was graced by several prominent personalities and officials.

The calendar was unveiled by Syed Anwar, Chairman of New Times News, along with Dr. Mohammed Najeeb Sahab, Founder and Chairman of TFCO. Other notable attendees included:

Syed Osman Ali , CEO of Voice Today News

Hameed Khan , Representative of V Capture News

Mohammed Fahad , Incharge of Telangana Family Counseling Office

Haji Khan , AIMIM Tolichowki Area President

Osman Patel , AIMIM Nana Nagar Division President

Shaik Hamad , AIMIM Area President, Modi Darwaza, Golconda

Abdul Khader , Administrator, Area Hospital Golconda

Shaik Akber , Administrator, Area Hospital Golconda

Mohammed Waheeduddin , Sports Photographer of Telangana State

, Sports Photographer of Telangana State Amair Pasha, Reporter, New Times News

The event witnessed active participation from the community, highlighting the collaboration and unity among various organizations and individuals. The release of the New Year Calendar symbolizes a positive beginning and a commitment to fostering social and community well-being.