New Year Calendar 2025 Released at Telangana Family Counseling Office, Tolichowki, Hyderabad

Hyderabad

The calendar was unveiled by Syed Anwar, Chairman of New Times News, along with Dr. Mohammed Najeeb Sahab, Founder and Chairman of TFCO. Other notable attendees included:

Syed Mubashir31 December 2024 - 20:43
Hyderabad: The New Year Calendar 2025 was officially released on Tuesday at the Telangana Family Counseling Office (TFCO), Tolichowki, Hyderabad. The event was graced by several prominent personalities and officials.

  • Syed Osman Ali, CEO of Voice Today News
  • Hameed Khan, Representative of V Capture News
  • Mohammed Fahad, Incharge of Telangana Family Counseling Office
  • Haji Khan, AIMIM Tolichowki Area President
  • Osman Patel, AIMIM Nana Nagar Division President
  • Shaik Hamad, AIMIM Area President, Modi Darwaza, Golconda
  • Abdul Khader, Administrator, Area Hospital Golconda
  • Shaik Akber, Administrator, Area Hospital Golconda
  • Mohammed Waheeduddin, Sports Photographer of Telangana State
  • Amair Pasha, Reporter, New Times News

The event witnessed active participation from the community, highlighting the collaboration and unity among various organizations and individuals. The release of the New Year Calendar symbolizes a positive beginning and a commitment to fostering social and community well-being.

