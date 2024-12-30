New Year’s Eve Traffic Restrictions in Hyderabad: Flyover Closures, Diversions, and Strict Checks

Hyderabad: As New Year’s Eve celebrations approach, the Hyderabad Police have announced several traffic restrictions and diversions to ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow.

These measures will be in place from 10 PM on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, to 2 AM on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. All flyovers in the city, except the PVNR Expressway, will remain closed during this time.

PVNR Expressway Access Limited to Airport Travelers

Passengers heading to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGI Airport), Shamshabad, can use the PVNR Expressway but must present valid flight tickets at checkpoints.

This restriction aims to ensure that the expressway remains available for critical travel needs.

Road Closures Around Hussain Sagar

To avoid traffic congestion and ensure safety near popular celebration areas, vehicles will not be allowed on:

NTR Marg

PVNR Marg

Upper Tank Bund

Traffic Congestion Points

The following key routes and junctions are likely to experience congestion or be entirely closed for vehicular movement:

Khairatabad to Necklace Road via Khairatabad flyover, leading to NTR Marg .

via Khairatabad flyover, leading to . BRK Bhavan to NTR Marg , passing through Telugu Thalli Junction, Iqbal Minar, Lakadi-ka-pul, and Ayodhya Junctions.

, passing through Telugu Thalli Junction, Iqbal Minar, Lakadi-ka-pul, and Ayodhya Junctions. Liberty Junction to Upper Tank Bund , covering Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Khairatabad Market, Necklace Rotary, Sensation Theatre, and Rajdoot Lane.

, covering Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Khairatabad Market, Necklace Rotary, Sensation Theatre, and Rajdoot Lane. Mint Compound Lane adjacent to the Secretariat will be shut down.

adjacent to the Secretariat will be shut down. Nallagutta Railway Bridge to Sanjeevaiah Park, including PVNR Marg, Ranigunj, Minister Road, Sailing Club, and Kavadiguda ‘X’ Road.

Vehicles approaching Lower Tank Bund, Kattamaisamma Temple, Ashok Nagar, and RTC ‘X’ Road will also face restrictions.

Heavy Vehicle Entry Prohibited

Heavy vehicles will not be permitted into city limits during the restriction hours to prevent congestion and ensure smoother traffic flow for smaller vehicles.

Drunken Driving and Violations Under Scrutiny

The Hyderabad Police will conduct extensive anti-drunk-driving checks across the city. Law enforcement officers will also monitor other traffic violations such as overspeeding and reckless driving. Strict penalties will be imposed on violators, including possible vehicle seizures, fines, and legal actions.

Safety Advisory for New Year Celebrants

To avoid inconvenience, commuters and revelers are advised to:

Plan travel routes in advance and avoid restricted areas.

Use public transportation or cab services instead of personal vehicles.

Celebrate responsibly and avoid drunken driving.

Alternatives and Public Cooperation

While restrictions are essential for public safety, the Hyderabad Police urge residents and visitors to cooperate and ensure that celebrations remain safe and joyous. Those traveling to and from the airport should allow extra travel time due to increased checks and restricted access.

Stay updated with traffic alerts via the Hyderabad Traffic Police’s official social media channels for real-time updates. Let’s ring in the New Year safely and responsibly!