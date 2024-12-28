15 Bank Holidays in January 2025: A Complete List for Planning Your Banking Tasks

Plan your banking tasks ahead with the complete list of bank holidays in January 2025. Check out the national and regional holidays to avoid any inconvenience.

As the new year approaches, planning ahead for any banking tasks you need to complete is essential. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that banks nationwide will remain closed for approximately 15 working days in January 2025. These holidays include national, regional, and general holidays, with some dates varying depending on the state or region.

Here’s a comprehensive list of the major bank holidays in January 2025 so you can stay on top of your banking needs:

January 1: New Year’s Day

Banks nationwide will be closed for the New Year holiday, marking the start of 2025.

January 2: New Year & Mannam Jayanti

In Mizoram, banks will be closed for New Year’s Day, while in Kerala, the holiday will be for Mannam Jayanti.

January 5: Sunday

All banks will be closed on this Sunday.

January 6: Guru Gobind Singh’s Birth Anniversary

Banks in Haryana and Punjab will observe a closure for Guru Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary.

January 11: Second Saturday

As per the RBI’s calendar, all banks will remain closed on the second Saturday of the month.

January 12: Sunday & Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

Banks nationwide will be closed this Sunday to observe Swami Vivekananda Jayanti.

January 14: Makar Sankranti & Pongal

Banks in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu will close for Makar Sankranti and Pongal celebrations.

January 15: Thiruvalluvar Day, Magha Bihu & Makar Sankranti

In addition to Makar Sankranti and Pongal, banks in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Assam will close for regional festivals like Thiruvalluvar Day and Magha Bihu.

January 16: Ujjavar Tirunal

Tamil Nadu will observe Ujjavar Tirunal, with banks closing for the holiday.

January 19: Sunday

All banks will be closed on this Sunday.

January 22: Imoin

Banks in Manipur will close to observe Imoin.

January 23: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Birth Anniversary

Banks will remain closed in multiple states, including Manipur, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, and Delhi, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

January 25: Fourth Saturday

All banks will be closed on the fourth Saturday of the month.

January 26: Republic Day

Banks across the country will be closed for the national holiday of Republic Day.

January 30: Sonam Losar

In Sikkim, banks will observe a holiday for Sonam Losar.