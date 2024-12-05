New York Eerie Messages on Bullet Casings Investigators in New York have uncovered chilling evidence in the shocking murder of Brian Thompson, the CEO of the largest U.S. health insurance company, United Healthcare (UHC). Scratched onto the bullet casings found at the crime scene were the cryptic words “deny,” “depose,” and “defend.” These eerie messages may provide critical insight into the shooter’s motive in this high-profile case.

Brian Thompson, 50, was gunned down outside a Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, where UHC was hosting an investors’ meeting. The attack was methodically executed by a masked gunman, who fired at Thompson from about three meters away. Police reports reveal that the assailant used a 9mm gun equipped with a silencer and demonstrated remarkable proficiency with firearms, clearing a weapon jam with ease before resuming fire.

The shooter fled the scene on a for-hire electric bicycle, vanishing near Central Park and leaving behind a trail of forensic clues. The crime has sparked a massive manhunt involving dozens of officers and extensive surveillance efforts.

Key Evidence Uncovered at the Scene

Authorities recovered several items from the crime scene, which may offer critical clues:

Three spent bullet casings with words engraved on them: “deny,” “depose,” and “defend.”

with words engraved on them: Three live bullets also found near the body.

also found near the body. An abandoned mobile phone and a Starbucks water bottle.

Decoding the Words: A Possible Connection to Insurance Practices

The words scratched onto the bullets, “deny” and “depose,” are commonly used in the insurance industry. They are often associated with instances where claims are denied or challenged in court. These terms align suspiciously with grievances outlined in the book “Delay Deny Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It” by Jay Feinman. This book criticizes the insurance industry’s alleged practices of delaying, denying, and defending against legitimate claims.

Who Was Brian Thompson?

Brian Thompson led United Healthcare, a healthcare giant with:

140,000 employees

Annual revenues of $281 billion

Thompson had risen to the top over a 20-year career at UHC, becoming CEO in 2021. He was known for his strategic leadership and earned a salary nearing $10 million annually. His role placed him at the center of controversy, as UHC faced criticism for its high rate of claim denials in a recent Senate panel report.

New York Eerie Messages on Bullet Casings a Calculated Crime: Profiling the Shooter

The shooter displayed advanced firearm skills, as noted by NYPD Chief Joseph Kenny, who remarked, “It does appear he is proficient in the use of firearms.” Surveillance footage captured the gunman patiently waiting for Thompson, suggesting a premeditated attack. Despite an extensive search, the trail went cold near Central Park, leaving investigators with unanswered questions.

Potential Motive

The engraved words point to a potential vendetta against UHC or the health insurance industry. Given the public criticism of insurance claim practices, the shooter may have been motivated by personal grievances or broader societal frustrations.

Public Reaction and Security Concerns

The murder occurred hours before the annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, which drew tens of thousands of attendees. Officials quickly reassured the public that the crime was targeted, not random, ensuring the event proceeded peacefully. However, the incident has heightened concerns about safety and the motivations behind such targeted attacks.

What Happens Next?

The investigation continues as police work to identify the masked assailant and unravel the motive behind this tragic killing. Key questions remain:

Was the shooter directly affected by a denied insurance claim?

Could the words on the bullet casings point to a broader critique of the insurance industry?

Will the recovered phone and water bottle provide crucial leads?

Authorities’ Appeal for Information

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to come forward. Meanwhile, forensic teams are analyzing the bullet casings, the mobile phone, and other evidence to piece together the shooter’s identity.

Impact on the Health Insurance Industry

This high-profile case casts a spotlight on the contentious practices of health insurance companies. With the engraved words referencing industry criticism, the murder serves as a grim reminder of the human toll of insurance disputes. Public scrutiny of denial rates and corporate practices may intensify in the coming weeks.

Conclusion

The killing of Brian Thompson has sent shockwaves through New York and the healthcare industry. With chilling messages etched on bullet casings and a mysterious shooter still at large, this case has gripped the nation. As the investigation unfolds, the search for justice for Brian Thompson continues, shedding light on the complex and often controversial world of health insurance.