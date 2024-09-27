Newly Appointed Mandal Educational Officers Honored

Nirmal: The Minority Employees Welfare Association (MEWA) and the Telangana State Primary Teachers Association (TSPTA) held a grand ceremony to honor four newly appointed Mandal Educational Officers in Nirmal District. The event took place at the DRC office in Nirmal under the leadership of District President Sheikh Shabeer Ali.

During the ceremony, the officers—Nageshwar Rao (MEO Nirmal Urban), Venkateshwar (MEO Nirmal Rural), T. Parameshwar (MEO Sone), and Prem Sagar (MEO Khanapur)—were draped with garlands and shawls as a mark of respect and congratulated on their appointments.

Sheikh Shabeer Ali, the District President of MEWA and the General Secretary of TSPTA, along with MEWA officials including Z.H. Masood, Maqsood Ahmed, Maseehuddin, Syed Sarfaraz, Ansar Ahmed, Shakeel Ahmed Siddiqi, Ayub Khan, Mohammad Aleemuddin, and Khalid, were present at the event, expressing their best wishes for the officers in their new roles.