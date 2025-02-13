India

News Flash: Waqf Bill Panel Report Accepted in Rajya Sabha Amid Uproar

In a heated session, the Parliament panel's report on the Waqf Bill was accepted in the Rajya Sabha despite a major uproar.

Mohammed Yousuf13 February 2025 - 11:28
In a heated session, the Parliament panel’s report on the Waqf Bill was accepted in the Rajya Sabha despite a major uproar. Opposition members raised concerns, but the government pressed forward with the decision. The bill, which focuses on the management and regulation of Waqf properties, is now one step closer to becoming law.

More Details Awaited.

