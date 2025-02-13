India
News Flash: Waqf Bill Panel Report Accepted in Rajya Sabha Amid Uproar
In a heated session, the Parliament panel’s report on the Waqf Bill was accepted in the Rajya Sabha despite a major uproar. Opposition members raised concerns, but the government pressed forward with the decision. The bill, which focuses on the management and regulation of Waqf properties, is now one step closer to becoming law.
