Student ends life after losing money in Bitcoin

The body of the victim, a resident of LDA colony under Sarojini Nagar police station limits, was found hanging from a piece of cloth in his house.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 7 March 2023 - 11:12
Lucknow: A second-year B.Com student allegedly hanged himself after losing his Rs 3.5 lakh investment in Bitcoin, a popular cryptocurrency.

The body of the victim, a resident of LDA colony under Sarojini Nagar police station limits, was found hanging from a piece of cloth in his house.

According to the bereaved family, the boy was depressed after losing the money that he had invested in Bitcoin.

“When he asked for his money back, the company representative he was in touch with stopped picking up his calls,” said the victim’s cousin.

Santosh Kumar Arya, SHO, Sarojini Nagar, said: “The body was sent for post-mortem. Its report confirmed death due to suicide. According to the preliminary investigation, the boy hanged himself after losing money. We checked the company’s authenticity and has found it to be genuine. If the family files a complaint, the matter will be investigated.”

