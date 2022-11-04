PM Modi congratulates Benjamin Netanyahu on winning Israel elections

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu for being re-elected as the Prime Minister of Israel.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said: “Mazel Tov my friend @netanyahu for your electoral success. I look forward to continuing our joint efforts to deepen the India-Israel strategic partnership.”

He also thanked former Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid “for your priority to the India-Israel strategic partnership. I hope to continue our fruitful exchange of ideas for the mutual benefit of our peoples”.

The 73-year-old Netanyahu, Israel’s longest serving Prime Minister, made a stunning comeback after his win in the general elections, the fifth since 2019, held on Tuesday.

As the final thousands of votes were being tallied on Thursday evening, Lapid called Netanyahu to concede the race and congratulate the latter on his election victory.

Netanyahu will control not just the largest party in the Knesset (parliament), but is poised to return to power leading a 64-strong majority bloc of his religious and right-wing allies in the 120-member Knesset.