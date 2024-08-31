NIA Arrests Key Figure in Conspiracy to Establish Islamic Caliphate

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key individual involved in a conspiracy aimed at promoting extremist views and establishing an Islamic caliphate in India, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

Aziz Ahamed, also known as Aziz Ahmed or Jaleel Aziz Ahmed, was apprehended on Friday at the Bengaluru international airport while attempting to travel abroad.

The NIA’s statement explained that the arrest was part of an investigation into a case involving six individuals influenced by the Hizb-ut-Tahrir, an international organization advocating for an Islamic caliphate based on its founder Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani’s principles.

The NIA’s investigation revealed that the accused had been involved in conducting secret meetings, where they engaged with participants, particularly younger individuals, to share the organization’s ideology. Hizb-ut-Tahrir seeks support from external forces to achieve its objectives.

Aziz Ahamed was identified as a central figure in organizing these secret meetings, according to the NIA.