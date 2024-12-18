Nikhat Banu Wins Bronze at UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championship 2024

Bengaluru: Nikhat Banu, representing RBI/Telangana, clinched the bronze medal in women’s singles at the UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championship held in Bengaluru from December 15 to 22, 2024.

In the quarterfinals, Nikhat displayed exceptional resilience, defeating 2nd-seeded Poymantee Baisya from Bengal in a thrilling 3-2 match (5-11, 13-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-9). However, in the semifinal, she faced Swastika Ghosh from the Airport Authority of India and lost 0-4 (5-11, 6-11, 7-11, 8-11), earning a well-deserved bronze medal.

Nikhat Banu, who trains under Coach Maduri Venugopal at GSM, expressed her satisfaction with her performance, while her coach praised her dedication and growth throughout the tournament.