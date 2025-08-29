Nitish govt approves ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana’ to empower women

Patna: The Nitish government on Friday approved the flagship scheme, ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana’, to empower women through financial assistance and make them Aatmanirbhar. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, where the proposal was okayed.

Under the scheme, one woman from each family in Bihar will be eligible to receive an initial financial assistance of Rs 10,000 as the first instalment to begin employment of her choice. The process of receiving applications from interested women will begin soon, and the transfer of funds directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts will start from September.

Also Read: The City of Hyderabad Has Awareness of Floods but Disaster nonetheless.

After six months of starting the employment activity, an assessment will be conducted, and depending on the progress, beneficiaries may receive additional financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh. To support women entrepreneurs, the government will also develop haat bazaars across villages, towns, and cities for the sale of their products.

Officials said the initiative is expected to not only generate large-scale employment opportunities for women but also enhance family income, improve living standards, and reduce migration from Bihar in search of jobs. Following the approval, Janata Dal (United) MLC Neeraj Kumar praised Chief Minister Nitish’s continuous efforts towards women’s empowerment in Bihar.

Neeraj Kumar said, “CM Nitish Kumar, after 24 November 2005, has been doing many things for the welfare of women and making them self-dependent. Now, our daughters and sisters are protecting people by joining the Police Department. He has done many things for Jeevika sisters, brought the domicile policy, and given 35 per cent reservation to women of Bihar.

Now, he has announced financial assistance for one woman in each family to make them self-reliant.” He further added that while some leaders work only for their families, CM Nitish lives for the daughters and sisters of Bihar. “This is the fundamental change that has happened after Nitish Kumar took charge of the state,” Neeraj Kumar said.