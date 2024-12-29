Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Century at MCG: A Dream Come True for Indian Cricket and Family

New Delhi: On December 28, 2024, the Melbourne Cricket Ground witnessed an unforgettable moment as Nitish Kumar Reddy etched his name into cricketing history. The 20-year-old prodigy struck his maiden Test century with a stunning lofted shot over mid-on, leaving fans and family in awe and marking his grand arrival on the international stage.

Batting at 99 not out, Nitish faced the third ball of the 115th over from Australian pacer Scott Boland. As the ball raced past the boundary, the crowd erupted in applause.

Among them was his father, Mutyalu, who left his government job in 2016 to support Nitish’s cricketing dreams. Overwhelmed with emotion, Mutyalu offered a heartfelt prayer of gratitude. His mother, Manasa, and sister, Tejaswi, who were also present, joined the emotional celebration.

Back in India, Nitish’s coaches, Nirmal Kumar in Ranchi and CD Thomson in Hyderabad, celebrated the young cricketer’s phenomenal achievement. Watching from their homes, they were reminded of the dedication and sacrifices that shaped Nitish’s journey to this milestone.

Cinematic Rise to Glory

Nitish’s century, which extended to 114 runs by Sunday, was a masterclass in composure and skill. His Pushpa-inspired half-century celebration and Baahubali-style century acknowledgment showcased his vibrant personality, adding to the spectacle.

Nirmal Kumar highlighted Nitish’s extraordinary journey, praising his ability to handle pressure against top bowlers like Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Nathan Lyon. “To hit a hundred in Australia, in front of his family, is absolutely wonderful. His father’s sacrifices have borne fruit,” he remarked.

A Family’s Sacrifice and a Coach’s Pride

Mutyalu’s decision to quit his job and prioritize Nitish’s cricketing aspirations has been pivotal. Nirmal underscored the family’s role in Nitish’s success, while Thomson lauded Nitish’s calm demeanor, technical brilliance, and relentless learning.

“Even before he got his fifty, I had a feeling he’d score big. His temperament and tactical awareness stood out. He’s not just a player; he’s a team man,” said Thomson.

Andhra’s Cricketing Legacy

Nitish honed his skills in Andhra’s cricket academies, established by former Indian cricketer MSK Prasad. His steady climb through age-group cricket and support from teammates like Hanuma Vihari, who played a key role in India’s historic Sydney Test, laid the foundation for his success.

Last season, Nitish’s shift from bowling to focusing on batting in the Ranji Trophy showcased his adaptability. Nirmal noted Nitish’s knack for excelling under pressure, saying, “If there’s a challenging situation, Nitish thrives on it.”

Learning, Adaptability, and IPL Impact

Nitish’s stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL significantly boosted his self-belief. “He’s learned from top players, adapted to elite-level demands, and developed mental toughness,” Thomson said.

Nitish’s ability to learn quickly has been a hallmark of his career. “Any coach who works with him realizes his gift for learning. That ability to adapt sets him apart,” Thomson added.

A Star in the Making

Nitish’s century at the MCG isn’t just a personal milestone but a beacon of hope for Indian cricket’s future. His story resonates as a testament to hard work, family support, and the indomitable spirit of chasing dreams.

As Nitish Kumar Reddy’s name shines brighter, December 28, 2024, will forever remain etched in cricketing folklore—a day when a cinematic dream turned into a breathtaking reality.