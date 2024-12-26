Nitish Kumar’s Strategic Moves Reshape Bihar’s Politics in 2024: A Year of Political and Infrastructure Transformation

Patna: The year 2024 marked a pivotal moment for Bihar’s political landscape, as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar‘s strategic moves not only reshaped the state’s governance but also significantly influenced national politics.

His decisions throughout the year demonstrated his seasoned political acumen and highlighted Bihar’s growing importance on the national stage.

Nitish Kumar Realigns with BJP and HAM-Secular: A Political Turning Point

In 2024, Nitish Kumar took a bold step by realigning with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM) to form a new government in Bihar.

This political realignment set the stage for transformative changes in both Bihar’s internal governance and its role in national politics. The move cemented Nitish Kumar’s position as a key player in the state and national political arenas.

Bihar’s Crucial Role in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Bihar emerged as a critical battleground in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) securing an impressive 30 out of 40 seats.

The BJP, JD-U, LJP(RV), and HAM each played an integral role in this success. Specifically, the BJP secured 12 seats, JD-U also bagged 12, while LJP(RV) won 5, and HAM secured one seat.

Despite the BJP falling short of a majority in the Lok Sabha with 272 seats, Nitish Kumar’s JD-U became a key ally in the formation of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. As a result, Nitish Kumar’s role as a “kingmaker” solidified his influence on both state and national politics, strengthening his political stature.

Union Budget 2024: Focus on Bihar’s Development

The impact of Nitish Kumar’s political maneuvering was reflected in the Union Budget 2024, which emphasized the development needs of Bihar.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated substantial funds for the state’s infrastructure development. A significant Rs 26,000 crore was earmarked for the construction of three major expressways, designed to boost the state’s connectivity and economic growth.

Additionally, Bihar’s perennial flood challenges received attention, with an allocation of Rs 11,500 crore dedicated to flood management and mitigation efforts. In total, a transformative Rs 60,000 crore financial package was committed to Bihar’s growth, highlighting Nitish Kumar’s growing political leverage.

The “Double Engine Government” Model: Strengthening Bihar’s Governance

Under the renewed JD-U and BJP alliance, Bihar experienced political stability, which was essential for smoother governance and policy implementation.

The collaboration between the state and the central government under the “double engine government” model facilitated significant infrastructural and economic advancements throughout the state.

Nitish Kumar’s enhanced role in the Central government amplified his influence, aligning Bihar’s priorities with those of the national leadership.

Major Infrastructure Developments and Investments in Bihar

2024 proved to be a transformative year for Bihar, not just politically but also in terms of infrastructure and industrial growth. The central government made several high-profile investments aimed at enhancing the state’s infrastructure and economic development.

One of the major initiatives was the announcement of a 2,400 MW power project in Pirpainti, worth Rs 21,000 crore.

This move is expected to strengthen Bihar’s energy infrastructure, ensuring a steady power supply for its growing industrial needs. Additionally, the government allocated Rs 800 crore for making Gaya an industrial hub, further driving industrialization and creating employment opportunities for thousands.

Other key infrastructure projects include the development of Purnea and Bihta airports, which will boost connectivity and support economic activities in these regions. Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Darbhanga, marking a significant leap in North Bihar’s healthcare infrastructure.

Transformative Transportation Projects and Economic Growth

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also announced a substantial Rs 5 lakh crore allocation for road projects in Bihar, ensuring better transportation and trade routes.

Notably, a scenic corridor from Digha to Patna city is set to enhance urban transport and tourism in the region.

Further improving Bihar’s transportation infrastructure, the state government has accelerated the construction of the metro system in Patna, which is set to modernize urban transport.

The priority corridor from Zero Mile to Malahi Pakadi, a 6-km stretch, is expected to be completed and opened by mid-2025. Another significant project is the construction of a six-lane road bridge over the Ganga River, designed to ease traffic congestion and improve inter-regional connectivity.

Strengthening Rural Connectivity and Industrialization

In line with Bihar’s focus on socio-economic development, the state government allocated Rs 25,000 crore to enhance rural connectivity.

This initiative aims to improve access to remote areas, fostering growth in the rural economy. Moreover, the “Bihar Business Connect 2024” event served as another milestone in the state’s economic development, where 423 companies signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the state government for a cumulative investment of Rs 1,80,899 crore.

This massive investment is expected to generate employment and drive industrialization across the state. Major players like Sun Petrochemicals, Ankur Biochem, Captain Steel, Shree Cement, Birla Cement, JK Cement, Dalmia Cement, Haldiram, Supreme Group, and the Adani Group are among the prominent investors, further solidifying Bihar’s position as an emerging industrial hub.

A Defining Year for Bihar’s Growth and Political Influence

The year 2024 has been a watershed moment for Bihar, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s strategic political moves significantly shaping the state’s future.

His alignment with the BJP and successful navigation of national politics have elevated his political stature, positioning Bihar as a key player on the national stage.

The numerous infrastructure projects and substantial investments announced in 2024 promise to reshape Bihar’s economy and enhance its role in India’s broader development story.

As Bihar enters 2025, the state stands poised for continued growth and progress, driven by enhanced coordination between the state and central governments and the visionary leadership of Nitish Kumar. The events of 2024 have firmly established Bihar as a crucial state in India’s political and economic future.