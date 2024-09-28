No Need to Visit Gandhi Bhavan for Ration Cards, Says Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad, Telangana – Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has announced that residents do not need to come to Gandhi Bhavan for face-to-face meetings regarding ration and health cards. He clarified that the government will soon hold special meetings in villages and wards specifically for the approval of these cards.

The minister emphasized that residents should attend these local meetings to apply for their ration and health cards, ensuring a more streamlined and accessible process for everyone.

This initiative aims to make the application process more convenient and reduce unnecessary travel for the public.