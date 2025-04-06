Protests Erupt Across U.S. Over Donald Trump’s Decisions | Massive Public Outcry Caught on Video

Widespread protests have broken out across the United States in response to former President Donald Trump’s controversial decisions. Americans are voicing anger over large-scale job cuts in government agencies, concerns over economic instability, and alleged neglect of human rights. Billionaire Elon Musk’s recent comments have also added fuel to the public discourse.

Thousands Rally Across Multiple Cities

On Saturday, thousands of protestors gathered in cities such as Charlotte in North Carolina, Boston in Massachusetts, and Washington D.C. The protests, held under the banner “Hands Off,” saw participation from more than 1,200 individuals representing over 150 organizations.

These included civil rights groups, labor unions, legal professionals, people with disabilities, transgender activists, and policy experts. Protesters criticized the Trump administration for what they termed as “disconnected and harmful policies” that disregard the needs of everyday Americans.

Cuts Threaten Public Services and Social Safety Nets

Protestors warned that massive job cuts are severely affecting services and resource availability. Specific concerns were raised about impacts on education, social security, Medicare, Medicaid, veterans’ rights, and LGBTQ+ communities. Demonstrators emphasized that these policies are not just administrative but deeply affect the quality of life for millions.

White House Responds to Backlash

In response to the backlash, the White House released a statement claiming that Trump has always protected social safety programs like Medicare and Medicaid. The administration attempted to downplay public fears, but the demonstrations suggest growing dissatisfaction among citizens.

Elon Musk Calls for Stronger U.S.-EU Partnership

In a related development, billionaire entrepreneur and Doge CEO Elon Musk weighed in on the economic direction of the country. Speaking via video link to members of Italy’s League Party, Musk expressed optimism about a zero-tariff trade zone between the United States and Europe. He emphasized the need for a close and strong partnership without reciprocal tariffs.

Trump Administration Slashes 20,000 IRS Jobs

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has approved the layoff of 20,000 employees from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), marking a 25% workforce reduction. The process began Friday, starting with the Office for Civil Rights, which is being shut down, and its staff reassigned to the Chief Counsel’s office. This move follows a previous round of 7,000 job cuts in February targeting temporary positions.