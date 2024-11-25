“No One Can Stop ‘Pushpa 2’ from Becoming a Blockbuster,” says Ambati Rambabu

Entertainment

Despite attempts by a few to spread negativity about Allu Arjun's much-anticipated movie Pushpa 2, nothing can stop its massive success, asserted Ambati Rambabu.

Hyderabad: Despite attempts by a few to spread negativity about Allu Arjun’s much-anticipated movie Pushpa 2, nothing can stop its massive success, asserted Ambati Rambabu. The senior politician expressed confidence that the film will draw audiences to theatres no matter what detractors say.

Drawing parallels to the past, he recalled similar efforts to boycott Jr. NTR’s movies, which ultimately failed. “Even then, people couldn’t resist watching his films, and the same will happen with Pushpa 2,” he remarked.

Rambabu attributed the backlash to jealousy, stating, “Allu Arjun’s rise to unparalleled stardom has made some people deeply envious.” He lauded the actor for carving a unique path and standing out in the industry.

With Pushpa 2: The Rule already generating massive buzz, fans are eagerly awaiting its release, confident that it will set new benchmarks in Indian cinema.

