No poison found: Viscera report of Mukhtar Ansari

Mukhtar Ansari died of cardiac arrest at the Rani Durgawati Medical College in Banda district on March 28 while serving a conviction in jail.

Mohammed Yousuf
Lucknow: The viscera test report of Mukhtar Ansari, on Tuesday, stated that no poison has been found.

Mukhtar Ansari died of cardiac arrest at the Rani Durgawati Medical College in Banda district on March 28 while serving a conviction in jail.

Mukhtar’s brother and MP Afzal Ansari had alleged that his brother was killed by poisoning.

The post-mortem report confirmed that Ansari died of cardiac arrest.

Ansari’s family has alleged that he died due to “slow poisoning” in the jail.

A senior hospital source, who oversaw the post-mortem examination and had access to the report, said on condition of anonymity, “The cause of death of Mukhtar Ansari was found to be heart attack (myocardial infarction).”

The autopsy was conducted by a panel of five doctors.

Umar Ansari, the younger son of Mukhtar Ansari, was present when the post-mortem was conducted at the Rani Durgavati Medical College.

