No Power Supply in Hyderabad on 26 November 2024: TGSPDCL Tree Trimming and Maintenance Work at Old City Areas

Overview

The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) has announced planned power outages across various parts of the Old City areas in Hyderabad on 26 November 2024. This disruption is essential to facilitate critical tree trimming and maintenance work aimed at ensuring a safer and more reliable power supply.

The affected areas and timings have been shared to help residents and businesses plan ahead and minimize inconvenience. The maintenance work underscores TGSPDCL’s commitment to power infrastructure upkeep while addressing vegetation-related risks.

What You Need to Know About the Power Outage

Affected Areas

Residents in the following Old City neighborhoods should prepare for power interruptions:

Charminar

Bahadurpura

Chowmahalla Palace vicinity

Falaknuma

Shalibanda

Yakutpura

Power Outage Timings

Date: 26 November 2024

Duration: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Note: The timings are approximate and may vary based on the complexity of the maintenance work.

Why Tree Trimming is Necessary

Preventing Outages

Overgrown tree branches often interfere with power lines, causing interruptions during adverse weather. By trimming these trees, TGSPDCL reduces the risk of outages and maintains a stable power supply.

Enhancing Safety

Tree trimming helps mitigate risks such as sparking, fires, and accidents caused by branches in contact with live wires.

Improving Reliability

A well-maintained electrical grid ensures uninterrupted service, improving reliability and customer satisfaction.

How TGSPDCL is Addressing the Issue No Power Supply in Hyderabad on 26 November 2024

Routine Maintenance Program

TGSPDCL conducts periodic inspections and maintenance activities, including tree trimming, to minimize risks to the grid. This initiative is part of its ongoing efforts to modernize and strengthen the power distribution network.

Use of Modern Equipment

The tree trimming work on 26 November will leverage state-of-the-art tools and techniques to efficiently clear vegetation while preserving the environment.

Steps Residents Can Take to Prepare

To minimize inconvenience, TGSPDCL urges residents to take the following steps:

Charge Devices: Fully charge mobile phones, laptops, and other essential electronic devices before the outage. Backup Power: Ensure generators, inverters, or emergency lighting systems are in working condition. Preserve Perishables: Keep refrigerators and freezers closed to maintain cooling for longer periods. Plan Activities: Schedule tasks requiring electricity before or after the outage.

TGSPDCL’s Commitment to Customers No Power Supply in Hyderabad on 26 November 2024

TGSPDCL emphasizes its dedication to maintaining transparency and providing updates to customers. The organization is committed to minimizing the duration and impact of power disruptions by completing the maintenance work as swiftly as possible.

Public Support and Feedback

TGSPDCL values public cooperation during these maintenance activities. Residents can contact the helpline for updates or share feedback on power supply issues.

TGSPDCL Helpline

Environmental Considerations

TGSPDCL ensures that the tree trimming activities comply with environmental guidelines, preserving the ecological balance in urban areas. Felled branches and debris will be disposed of responsibly.

Conclusion

The planned power outage on 26 November 2024 reflects TGSPDCL’s proactive approach to ensuring a reliable and safe power distribution system. By addressing vegetation interference through tree trimming, TGSPDCL reduces the risk of outages and enhances grid reliability.

Residents are encouraged to cooperate with TGSPDCL during this essential maintenance activity, which ultimately benefits the entire community.

By taking a collaborative and environmentally responsible approach, TGSPDCL ensures long-term benefits for Hyderabad’s residents.