No Truth in Viral Claim of Rs 2,500 and Two Tolas of Gold Under Kalyana Lakshmi: Telangana Fact Check

Hyderabad: A viral video claiming that Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced a monthly payment of Rs 2,500 and two tolas of gold for women under the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme has been found to be false.

The video circulating on social media claims that women will receive Rs 2,500 and two tolas of gold from the Bathukamma festival under the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme.

However, the Telangana Fact Check handle has clarified that there is no truth in the claim. The authorities have advised people not to believe or circulate the misleading information being shared through social media.

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The viral video appears to falsely attribute the announcement to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. No such decision regarding the distribution of Rs 2,500 and two tolas of gold to women under the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme has been announced.

The clarification comes amid the circulation of various claims related to government welfare schemes on social media. Citizens have been urged to verify such information through official government sources before believing or sharing it.

The Kalyana Lakshmi scheme is a Telangana government welfare programme aimed at providing financial assistance for the marriage of eligible women from economically weaker sections.