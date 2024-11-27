No Water Supply in Several Areas of Hyderabad: Check Your Area!

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has announced that the water supply will be interrupted on Thursday, November 28, due to a power outage at the Aliabad Reservoir Pumping Station. The power outage is caused by scheduled maintenance work at the Aliabad 33/11 KV substation, conducted by TGSPDCL (Telangana Generation and Distribution Company Limited).

Also Read: Telangana HC Orders Relief Measures for Residents Affected by Musi Development

Affected Areas

As a result of the power failure, the following areas in Hyderabad will experience disruptions in their drinking water supply:

Affected Areas Badam Masjid Balagunj Mahankali Temple Lal Darwaja Mithra Club Chatrinaka Gandhi Statue Srinivas High School Area Sriram Nagar Panduranga Rao Street CIB Quarters Harijan Basthi Gowlipura Mekala Mandi Sardapet Nagar Lakshmi Nagar Hamam Bowli Boiguda Kandikal Gate DK Colony Rajanna Bowli Quadri Chaman Area

What to Do During the Disruption

HMWS&SB advises residents in these affected areas to store sufficient water in advance and make alternative arrangements to meet their daily needs during the period of water supply disruption. Residents are also urged to be prepared for possible delays in the restoration of water supply, depending on the progress of the ongoing maintenance work.

The board has assured the public that efforts will be made to restore the water supply as soon as the maintenance work at the substation is completed.