No Water Supply in Several Areas of Hyderabad: Check Your Area!

As a result of the power failure, the following areas in Hyderabad will experience disruptions in their drinking water supply:

Syed Mubashir27 November 2024 - 10:07
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has announced that the water supply will be interrupted on Thursday, November 28, due to a power outage at the Aliabad Reservoir Pumping Station. The power outage is caused by scheduled maintenance work at the Aliabad 33/11 KV substation, conducted by TGSPDCL (Telangana Generation and Distribution Company Limited).

As a result of the power failure, the following areas in Hyderabad will experience disruptions in their drinking water supply:

Badam Masjid
Balagunj
Mahankali Temple
Lal Darwaja
Mithra Club
Chatrinaka
Gandhi Statue
Srinivas High School Area
Sriram Nagar
Panduranga Rao Street
CIB Quarters
Harijan Basthi
Gowlipura
Mekala Mandi
Sardapet Nagar
Lakshmi Nagar
Hamam Bowli
Boiguda
Kandikal Gate
DK Colony
Rajanna Bowli
Quadri Chaman Area

What to Do During the Disruption

HMWS&SB advises residents in these affected areas to store sufficient water in advance and make alternative arrangements to meet their daily needs during the period of water supply disruption. Residents are also urged to be prepared for possible delays in the restoration of water supply, depending on the progress of the ongoing maintenance work.

The board has assured the public that efforts will be made to restore the water supply as soon as the maintenance work at the substation is completed.

