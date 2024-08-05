Noah Lyles secures historic 100m gold

Paris: In a spectacular showcase of speed and determination, Noah Lyles of the United States, on Monday IST, clinched the gold medal in the men’s 100m final, marking the first time an American has won the Olympic title in this event since Justin Gatlin’s victory in Athens 2004.

Lyles, the current world champion in both the 100m and 200m, clocked a personal best time of 9.784 seconds in a race that was so close it required a photo finish.

The race was a nail-biter, with Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson narrowly missing the top spot by just 0.005 seconds, finishing with a time of 9.789 seconds to take silver. Lyles’ teammate, Fred Kerley, secured the bronze with a time of 9.81 seconds, completing a strong showing for Team USA.

The competition was fierce, with no runner pulling ahead significantly. Tokyo 2020 gold medalist Lamont Marcell Jacobs finished fifth with a time of 9.85 seconds, having barely made it into the final as one of the two fastest non-automatic qualifiers. South Africa’s Akani Simbine and Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo set national records, finishing fourth and sixth, respectively, with times of 9.82 seconds and 9.86 seconds.

In other events, Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh claimed gold in the women’s high jump by clearing 2.00 meters on her first attempt. Australia’s Nicola Olyslagers also cleared 2.00 meters but needed three attempts, earning her the silver. Mahuchikh and Olyslagers were the only competitors to clear every bar up to 1.98 meters on their first attempts, a testament to their dominance in the event.

The bronze medal was shared between Ukraine’s Iryna Gerashchenko and Australia’s Eleanor Patterson, both finishing with a best jump of 1.95 meters.

In the men’s hammer throw, Canada’s Ethan Katzberg lived up to his world champion status by throwing 84.12 meters on his first attempt, falling just 0.68 meters short of the Olympic record.

Hungary’s Bence Halasz took silver with a distance of 79.97 meters, while Mykaylo Kokhan of Ukraine secured bronze with a throw of 79.39 meters, bringing Ukraine its first medal in the event in 28 years. Tokyo 2020 champion Wojciech Nowicki of Poland finished a disappointing seventh.

As the athletics events continue, fans eagerly await Monday’s lineup, which includes the men’s pole vault, women’s discus, women’s 5,000m, and women’s 800m. With more thrilling performances on the horizon, the Olympic spirit continues to soar.