Noida schools on alert amid spike in swine flu, dengue cases; parents advised keeping sick children home

Noida: In view of the reported increase in cases of swine flu and dengue in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar, several schools across the district have stepped up precautionary measures to safeguard children against seasonal illnesses and minimise the possibility of infections spreading among students.

School managements have issued advisories to parents, urging them to remain particularly attentive to the health of their children. Schools have also made it clear that children showing symptoms such as cold, cough, fever or flu should not be sent to school until they recover.

Parents have been advised to ensure that children displaying early signs of illness stay at home and get adequate rest. They have also been asked to seek medical advice wherever required and avoid sending children to school simply to maintain regular attendance.

As part of the preventive exercise, several schools are educating children about the importance of washing their hands regularly, maintaining cleanliness and following proper personal hygiene practices. Students are being reminded to keep their hands clean.

Children are also being advised against unnecessarily touching their eyes, nose and mouth, as schools continue to focus on hygiene and sanitation across their premises. School authorities are paying additional attention to maintaining clean classrooms and common areas and ensuring that sanitation practices are followed properly.

With dengue cases also a concern, schools have increased their vigilance over mosquito breeding and water accumulation on school premises. Authorities are taking special care to ensure that stagnant water does not collect anywhere within or around school buildings.

Regular inspections are being carried out in areas such as coolers, flower pots, rooftops and other locations where water could accumulate. School management is checking such spots frequently because stagnant water can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and increase the risk of dengue transmission.

School authorities have further advised parents not to ignore symptoms that persist or become severe. They have been asked to consult a doctor if a child develops persistent fever, experiences extreme weakness, faces difficulty in breathing or develops any other serious or concerning symptoms.

Schools have maintained that while regular attendance is important for children’s education, their health and safety should remain the priority. Sending a child to school despite illness could put both the child and other students at risk, making it important for parents to take timely precautions.

School management believes that better coordination between the health department, schools, and parents can help control the spread of infection.

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