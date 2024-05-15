Pan India

Nomination Rejected from Varanasi Seat: “Heart is Broken, but Spirit is Not” says Shyam Rangeela: Video

Comedian Shyam Rangeela's attempt to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Varanasi constituency has been officially rejected. The decision, now clear, has left Rangeela disheartened but undeterred.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
In a heartfelt message, Rangeela expressed, “The heart is definitely broken, but the spirit is not broken. Thank you all for your cooperation.”

He has requested the media and his well-wishers to refrain from calling him at this time, stating, “whatever information I have, I will keep sharing it here. Perhaps I don’t feel like talking for a while now.”

Rangeela, who rose to fame for his mimicry of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had aimed to challenge Modi in Varanasi but was disqualified due to missing documentation in his nomination papers.

