Norris Wins in Abu Dhabi as McLaren Seals Constructors’ Title; Hamilton Secures 4th in Farewell Race with Merc

Norris Wins in Abu Dhabi as McLaren Seals Constructors Grand Prix delivered a thrilling conclusion to the Formula 1 season, as Lando Norris claimed victory, securing McLaren’s first constructors’ championship since 1998. The dramatic race at Yas Marina also marked an emotional farewell for Lewis Hamilton, who snatched fourth place in the final moments of his last race with Mercedes.

Lando Norris showcased a masterful performance, leading the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from pole position and crossing the finish line five seconds ahead of Carlos Sainz. The victory was pivotal, ensuring McLaren’s return to championship glory after a 26-year drought.

Key Highlights:

Early Chaos:

The opening laps were marked by intense drama, as Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen clashed in a battle for second place. Verstappen received a penalty, while Piastri dropped positions.

Piastri’s troubles continued with a collision involving Williams’ Franco Colapinto, resulting in another penalty for the Australian.

Steady Leadership:

Norris maintained composure despite the chaos behind him, cementing his place as the race leader and delivering a commanding victory for McLaren.

Ferrari’s Resurgence: Sainz and Leclerc Shine

While McLaren celebrated their constructors’ title, Ferrari’s drivers fought valiantly to secure strong finishes. Carlos Sainz claimed second place, while Charles Leclerc delivered an extraordinary recovery drive from P19 to finish third.

Leclerc’s Comeback:

Starting from the back of the grid, Leclerc carved through the field with precision and determination.

His podium finish underscored Ferrari’s resilience in a season-long battle with McLaren.

Hamilton’s Emotional Farewell to Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton’s final race with Mercedes was a poignant moment in F1 history. The seven-time world champion engaged in a late-race duel with teammate George Russell, ultimately claiming fourth place in the closing laps.

Notable Moments:

Hamilton’s fourth-place finish was a fitting end to a storied partnership with Mercedes.

The emotional scenes in the paddock highlighted the respect and admiration for Hamilton’s contributions to the team and the sport.

Red Bull’s Struggles and Verstappen’s Recovery

Max Verstappen’s race was marred by an early penalty following contact with Piastri. Despite the setback, the reigning world champion recovered to finish sixth, showcasing his characteristic grit.

Perez’s Disappointment:

Verstappen’s teammate, Sergio Perez, endured a disastrous race, spinning on Lap 1 after contact with Valtteri Bottas. The incident led to a DNF, fueling speculation about Perez’s future in F1.

Midfield Battles and Team Performances

The midfield provided plenty of excitement, with notable performances and close finishes shaping the constructors’ standings.

Alpine Secures P6:

Pierre Gasly’s seventh-place finish helped Alpine secure sixth in the constructors’ championship. Rookie Jack Doohan finished 15th in his debut race, setting the stage for his full-season campaign next year.

Haas and Aston Martin:

Nico Hulkenberg claimed eighth for Haas, while Fernando Alonso’s ninth-place finish capped off a challenging season for Aston Martin.

Piastri’s Recovery Efforts:

Despite McLaren’s constructors’ triumph, Piastri’s race ended in a disappointing 10th place after penalties and setbacks.

Farewells and Final Outings

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix also marked the end of several drivers’ tenures with their respective teams:

Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu concluded their stints with Kick Sauber, with Bottas retiring early due to a puncture.

Kevin Magnussen finished his last race for Haas in 16th place.

finished his last race for Haas in 16th place. Franco Colapinto’s time with Williams ended with a DNF on Lap 26.

Dramatic Endings and Retirements

The race featured dramatic retirements, including Liam Lawson, who was forced to pull off track in the final laps due to a mechanical failure, and Sergio Perez, whose early spin capped a disappointing season.

Constructors’ Standings: McLaren’s Triumph

McLaren’s dominant performance in Abu Dhabi sealed their place atop the constructors’ championship standings. The team’s consistent results throughout the season underscored their resurgence as a top contender in Formula 1.

Final Standings:

McLaren – Champions for the first time since 1998. Ferrari – A strong fight but fell short in the title race. Mercedes – Continued to show resilience despite challenges.

Looking Ahead to 2025

As the dust settles on the 2024 season, teams and drivers are already preparing for the challenges of 2025. Key storylines include:

Lando Norris and McLaren’s quest to defend their titles.

The arrival of rookies like Jack Doohan, poised to make their mark on the sport.

Speculation surrounding driver movements, particularly Sergio Perez’s uncertain future.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix provided a fitting finale to a thrilling season, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter in Formula 1’s storied history.