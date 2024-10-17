nSure Healthy Spine Launches ‘Healthy Spine, Healthy India’ Campaign on World Spine Day 2024

Hyderabad: nSure Healthy Spine, a preventive spine and sports health platform, has launched a nationwide campaign titled ‘Healthy Spine, Healthy India’ in observance of World Spine Day 2024. The 100-day campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of spine health, promote screenings, and offer assessments to prevent spinal injuries across India.

Back pain has emerged as a global health concern, affecting more than 1 billion people, with a marked increase in cases over the past 25 years. In India, over 64% of working professionals report symptoms of recurring pain and discomfort due to spine-related issues. Prolonged sitting hours are a major contributor, leading to musculoskeletal problems affecting the hips, legs, neck, and shoulders. Alarmingly, many people remain unaware of the seriousness of their spine health until it becomes a significant issue.

The ‘Healthy Spine, Healthy India’ campaign, which began on October 16, aims to encourage proactive steps towards spine health by offering comprehensive screenings, assessments, and consultations with sports medicine physicians. The campaign will run for 100 days, concluding on January 26, 2025.

Dr. Sukumar Sura, Co-founder of nSure Healthy Spine, emphasized the need for preventive care: “As we observe World Spine Day 2024, we want to highlight the importance of prevention in maintaining better spine health. At nSure Healthy Spine, we offer personalized assessment programs to ensure long-term spinal health.”

Mr. Naresh Kumar Pagidimarry, Co-founder and CEO of nSure Healthy Spine, spoke about the platform’s innovative approach: “For the first time in India, nSure is using AI-powered phygital (physical + digital) technologies to assess and prevent spine-related conditions. This is especially important for the 18-39 age group, where spine conditions are most prevalent. Our platform has already treated over 2,500 professionals, and we aim to offer affordable, personalized care for all age groups.”

The campaign invites individuals to take proactive steps towards their spine health by visiting nSure Healthy Spine’s facility in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, for affordable spinal assessments.