Numaish 2025: Major Traffic Diversions Around Exhibition Grounds

Hyderabad: With the commencement of the All India Industrial Exhibition at Nampally, city police have announced traffic restrictions around the Exhibition Grounds from 4 PM daily until February 15. Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand issued orders on Friday, urging visitors to use RTC buses and Metro Rail services, which will operate until 11:30 PM on regular days and up to midnight on weekends and holidays.

Visitors are advised not to cross roads in unsafe areas, as it may lead to accidents. Instead, they should use the Metro bridge near Gandhi Bhavan for safe road crossing.

Traffic Diversion Details:

RTC and Private Buses & Heavy Vehicles: Vehicles heading towards Nampally via Siddambar Bazaar and Jambagh must divert through MJ Market towards Abids Junction.

Vehicles coming from Basheerbagh and AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally should take the route via the BJR Statue towards Abids. Vehicles Towards Begum Bazaar Chatri and Malakunta: Heavy and medium vehicles should divert from Alaska Junction through Darussalam and Ek Minar to reach Nampally. Darussalam (Goshamahal Road) to Afzalgunj or Abids: Vehicles should divert via Alaska Junction, Begum Bazaar, City College, and Nayapul. Vehicles From Moosabowli and Bahadurpura to Nampally: Should take the route via City College, Nayapul, and MJ Market. From MJ Market to Gandhi Bhavan and Nampally: Between 4 PM and midnight, vehicles must take alternative routes to reach their destinations.

Public Advisory:

The Commissioner has requested citizens to plan their travel accordingly and use public transport for convenience. Visitors should also avoid unnecessary congestion around the exhibition area.