Hyderabad

Numaish 2025: Major Traffic Diversions Around Exhibition Grounds

Visitors are advised not to cross roads in unsafe areas, as it may lead to accidents. Instead, they should use the Metro bridge near Gandhi Bhavan for safe road crossing.

Syed Mubashir4 January 2025 - 16:45
Numaish 2025: Major Traffic Diversions Around Exhibition Grounds
Numaish 2025: Major Traffic Diversions Around Exhibition Grounds

Hyderabad: With the commencement of the All India Industrial Exhibition at Nampally, city police have announced traffic restrictions around the Exhibition Grounds from 4 PM daily until February 15. Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand issued orders on Friday, urging visitors to use RTC buses and Metro Rail services, which will operate until 11:30 PM on regular days and up to midnight on weekends and holidays.

Visitors are advised not to cross roads in unsafe areas, as it may lead to accidents. Instead, they should use the Metro bridge near Gandhi Bhavan for safe road crossing.

Also Read: New Ration Cards for Hyderabad Residents: Applications Open Soon

Traffic Diversion Details:

  1. RTC and Private Buses & Heavy Vehicles:
    • Vehicles heading towards Nampally via Siddambar Bazaar and Jambagh must divert through MJ Market towards Abids Junction.
    • Vehicles coming from Basheerbagh and AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally should take the route via the BJR Statue towards Abids.
  2. Vehicles Towards Begum Bazaar Chatri and Malakunta:
    • Heavy and medium vehicles should divert from Alaska Junction through Darussalam and Ek Minar to reach Nampally.
  3. Darussalam (Goshamahal Road) to Afzalgunj or Abids:
    • Vehicles should divert via Alaska Junction, Begum Bazaar, City College, and Nayapul.
  4. Vehicles From Moosabowli and Bahadurpura to Nampally:
    • Should take the route via City College, Nayapul, and MJ Market.
  5. From MJ Market to Gandhi Bhavan and Nampally:
    • Between 4 PM and midnight, vehicles must take alternative routes to reach their destinations.

Public Advisory:

The Commissioner has requested citizens to plan their travel accordingly and use public transport for convenience. Visitors should also avoid unnecessary congestion around the exhibition area.

Tags
Syed Mubashir4 January 2025 - 16:45

Related Articles

Hyderabad Numaish 2025: Free Entry, Ladies Day, and Mobile App – What You Must Know Before You Go

Hyderabad Numaish 2025: Free Entry, Ladies Day, and Mobile App – What You Must Know Before You Go

4 January 2025 - 20:42
Standard Glass Lining Technology IPO to Open on January 6

Standard Glass Lining Technology IPO to Open on January 6

4 January 2025 - 19:02
Hyderabad Woman Loses Rs.48.38 Lakh to Snapchat Fraud; Three Arrested in Cybercrime Case

Hyderabad Woman Loses Rs.48.38 Lakh to Snapchat Fraud; Three Arrested in Cybercrime Case

4 January 2025 - 18:10
HYDRAA Announces 970 Outsourcing Jobs to Combat Encroachments in Hyderabad

HYDRAA Announces 970 Outsourcing Jobs to Combat Encroachments in Hyderabad

4 January 2025 - 18:05
Back to top button