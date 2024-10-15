Obstacle cleared for Group-1 exams in Telangana

Hyderabad: The obstacle for conducting Group-1 exams in Telangana has been cleared. The Telangana High Court has dismissed several petitions filed by individuals challenging the notifications for these exams.

As a result, the Group-1 Mains exams will proceed as scheduled from October 21. The petitioners had approached the High Court, claiming that the final key for the preliminary exams provided incorrect answers to 7 questions. They requested the court to recalculate the marks and release a revised list.

However, after reviewing the case, the High Court dismissed the petitions, allowing the exams to continue as planned.