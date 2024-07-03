Officials should be ready for general meeting with full information: Amrapali Kata

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata has directed the concerned officials to be ready with full detailed information for the 9th general meeting of the GHMC scheduled to be held on July 6.

On Wednesday, the commissioner held a meeting with the officials of the respective departments of the GHMC in his chamber and discussed the agenda items of the standing committee and the general meeting of the council.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that at the council meeting, she suggested that the officials of the respective departments should be prepared to give a detailed explanation regarding the answers.

The Officials were asked to provide complete information and added that All arrangements should be made to ensure smooth conduct of the council meeting. She discussed various issues related to the respective departments and made several suggestions.

The meeting was attended by E NC Zia uddin, Project CE Devanand and CE Koteswara Rao, Additional Commissioner K. Srivastava, Sneha Sabarish, Shiva Kumar Naidu, Nalini Padmavathi, Geetha Radhika, Yadagiri Rao, Sunanda Rani, CCP Rajendra Prasad Naik, CM&HO Dr Padmaja, Chief Entomology Dr. Rambabu, Chief Veterinary Doctor Dr. Abdul Vakil, senior officials of sanitation, lakes, engineering and other departments and others were present.