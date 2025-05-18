Ola Breaks Silence After Suicide Allegations Surface on Reddit

Bengaluru: Ola’s AI division, Krutrim, is under public scrutiny after a Reddit post claimed that one of its employees died by suicide allegedly due to extreme work pressure. The incident has sparked widespread concern over employee well-being in India’s tech industry.

Reddit Post Alleges Toxic Work Culture

The controversy began with a viral post made by a colleague of the deceased on Reddit, alleging that the employee was overworked despite being a fresher. According to the post, he was handling the responsibilities of three people, which allegedly contributed to his deteriorating mental health.

The post has since been widely circulated across social media platforms, leading to an outpouring of concern and criticism directed at Ola Krutrim.

Ola Krutrim Acknowledges Employee’s Death

Two days after the viral Reddit post, Ola officially acknowledged the employee’s death. In a statement to HT.com, a spokesperson for Ola Krutrim confirmed the tragic passing of the young team member and offered condolences.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of one of our most talented young employees, on the 8th of May. Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with his family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” the company stated.

Employee Was on Extended Leave Before the Incident

Ola clarified that the employee had been on personal leave at the time of the incident. According to the company, the employee reached out to his manager on April 8, expressing the need for rest, which was granted immediately. The leave was later extended on April 17 after the employee mentioned he still needed more time to recover.

“As a company, we are heartbroken by this loss. He was a valued team member, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew and worked with him,” the spokesperson added.

Ola Offers Support to Family and Authorities

Ola further confirmed it is extending support to the family and cooperating with relevant authorities. The company assured that all necessary assistance is being provided and that steps are being taken to help employees cope with the loss.

“We are extending our full support to his family and our employees during this time of grief. We are also in contact with the relevant authorities and will continue to offer our assistance as needed,” the statement concluded.

Growing Spotlight on Mental Health in Tech Industry

This tragic incident has reignited discussions around mental health awareness, especially among young professionals in India’s high-pressure tech ecosystem. Many netizens and professionals have urged companies to take proactive steps in creating a healthier work environment and support systems for their employees.