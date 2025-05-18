Roads Close, Congestion Rises: Hyderabad Faces Major Traffic Shake-Up

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the visit of Miss World contestants to Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat and a Carnival event scheduled to take place at Upper Tank Bund on Sunday, May 19, 2025. Several traffic diversions and road closures will be in effect from 3 PM to 10 PM, to manage the expected surge in traffic and ensure smooth vehicular movement.

Traffic Diversions Near Ambedkar Statue

Traffic coming from the Secretariat junction towards Upper Tank Bund at the Ambedkar Statue will be diverted towards Liberty. Similarly, vehicles approaching from Liberty towards Upper Tank Bund will be rerouted via Telugu Thalli flyover.

Diversions at Sailing Club

Commuters traveling from Karbala Maidan towards Upper Tankbund will face restrictions. Traffic will be diverted at the Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda.

Also Read: Why Did Telangana Police Give Miss World Contestants a High-Level Demonstration?

Traffic Change from DBR Mills

Traffic moving from DBR Mills to Upper Tankbund will be diverted at DBR Mills junction towards Goshala and Kavadiguda.

#HYDTPinfo

Commuters are urged to note the #TrafficAdvisory in view of the "Visit of Miss World Contestants to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat and Carnival event at Upper Tankbund on 18-05-2025 from 15:00 hours to 2200 hrs.#TrafficRestrictions #Diversions #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/qCsfSOddnr — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) May 18, 2025

Junctions to Avoid Due to Traffic Congestion

Heavy traffic congestion is expected between 3 PM to 10 PM at the following major junctions:

Ambedkar Statue Sailing Club DBR Mills Secretariat Junction Iqbal Minar VV Statue Junction Liberty Indira Gandhi Rotary

Commuters are strongly advised to avoid these areas and use alternate routes to reach their destinations on time.

Public Parking Arrangements

To ease traffic and provide convenience to the public attending the carnival, designated parking spaces have been arranged at:

NTR Stadium

Old Ambedkar to Lepakshi one-side road parking

Sailing Club to Children’s Park one-side road parking

Buddha Bhavan to PV Marg one-side road parking

Police Advisory

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has urged all citizens to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate by using alternate routes. Normal traffic flow is expected to resume after 10 PM once the events conclude.