Roads Close, Congestion Rises: Hyderabad Faces Major Traffic Shake-Up
The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the visit of Miss World contestants to Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat and a Carnival event scheduled to take place at Upper Tank Bund on Sunday, May 19, 2025.
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the visit of Miss World contestants to Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat and a Carnival event scheduled to take place at Upper Tank Bund on Sunday, May 19, 2025. Several traffic diversions and road closures will be in effect from 3 PM to 10 PM, to manage the expected surge in traffic and ensure smooth vehicular movement.
Traffic Diversions Near Ambedkar Statue
Traffic coming from the Secretariat junction towards Upper Tank Bund at the Ambedkar Statue will be diverted towards Liberty. Similarly, vehicles approaching from Liberty towards Upper Tank Bund will be rerouted via Telugu Thalli flyover.
Table of Contents
Diversions at Sailing Club
Commuters traveling from Karbala Maidan towards Upper Tankbund will face restrictions. Traffic will be diverted at the Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda.
Also Read: Why Did Telangana Police Give Miss World Contestants a High-Level Demonstration?
Traffic Change from DBR Mills
Traffic moving from DBR Mills to Upper Tankbund will be diverted at DBR Mills junction towards Goshala and Kavadiguda.
Junctions to Avoid Due to Traffic Congestion
Heavy traffic congestion is expected between 3 PM to 10 PM at the following major junctions:
- Ambedkar Statue
- Sailing Club
- DBR Mills
- Secretariat Junction
- Iqbal Minar
- VV Statue Junction
- Liberty
- Indira Gandhi Rotary
Commuters are strongly advised to avoid these areas and use alternate routes to reach their destinations on time.
Public Parking Arrangements
To ease traffic and provide convenience to the public attending the carnival, designated parking spaces have been arranged at:
- NTR Stadium
- Old Ambedkar to Lepakshi one-side road parking
- Sailing Club to Children’s Park one-side road parking
- Buddha Bhavan to PV Marg one-side road parking
Police Advisory
The Hyderabad Traffic Police has urged all citizens to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate by using alternate routes. Normal traffic flow is expected to resume after 10 PM once the events conclude.
“All citizens are requested to take note of the above diversions and traffic congestion points and take alternate routes to reach their destination,” the police stated in an official X (formerly Twitter) post.