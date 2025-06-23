Ola, Uber, Rapido Still Show Advance Tipping Option Despite Govt Notice

New Delhi: Over a month after the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued notices to Ola, Uber India, and Rapido regarding their advance tipping feature, the controversial option still remains active on their platforms. The feature allows users to tip drivers before the ride even begins, a move many users find misleading and pressuring.

Users Complain of Misleading and Auto-Added Tips

Passengers have voiced concerns on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, claiming that tipping options are often auto-selected by default and that opting out is unclear or difficult. Some users feel coerced into tipping, while others allege it gives drivers unfair leverage to accept or reject rides based on the tip.

Broader Ride-Hailing Issues: Cancellations and Cash Demands

Beyond tipping, ride-hailing users continue to face:

Drivers cancelling rides after asking for the destination,

after asking for the destination, Requests for cash-only payments ,

, And drivers refusing bookings unless tips are promised in advance.

These issues have contributed to growing public frustration with ride-hailing services.

CCPA Investigation Status Remains Unclear

As of June 22, 2025, there has been no official update from the CCPA on the outcome of its investigation. While Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi acknowledged the issue on social media, further action or enforcement remains pending.

Joshi stated that the government is taking user complaints seriously, and the CCPA may expand its inquiry to other digital platforms if similar practices are found.

Namma Yatri Allegedly Introduced Tipping First

Some reports claim that Namma Yatri, a ride-hailing service popular in Bengaluru, was the first to introduce this tipping model. It is unclear whether the platform has received any notice from the CCPA, though the tipping feature still appears during the payment process on their app.

Past Allegations Against Ola and Uber Over Device-Based Fare Discrepancies

Earlier this year, Ola and Uber also faced criticism for allegedly charging higher fares to iPhone users compared to Android users. Both companies denied these claims, stating that their pricing algorithm works uniformly across devices.

What Consumers Need to Know